Some international physical copies of GTA VI can allegedly be redeemed without opening the box

Less than a week before Grand Theft Auto VI is released into the wild, online reports have started to bubble up about a potentially serious issue with the retail version of the game. According to posts on ResetEra and X, the download code for the game may be visible from the outside without opening the box if you have a strong enough flashlight.

The code is visible because, rather than including a paper insert with the code or covering it with a scratch-off coating, it's reportedly printed on the inside cover of the GTA VI box. Only a few photos are currently circulating of codes illuminated through the side of the game box, so it's hard to say if this is truly a widespread issue. The ResetEra post says it may be limited to international copies of the game, because the US game box includes a backing that camouflages the code from the outside.

Fans have discovered the entire GTA 6 redeem code on the physical copy can be seen without opening the box by shining a powerful flashlight through the side at an angle. pic.twitter.com/YtN5QhC81R — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 13, 2026

Engadget has asked Take-Two to comment on the reports and whether it's aware of any issues with GTA VI game boxes. We'll update this article if we hear back.

If the issue is widespread, it could pose a serious problem for anyone trying to buy a physical version of the game. All you need is a code, your console and an internet connection to download GTA VI, and if you're able to get those codes without buying or even opening the retail box, it could be possible to purchase a copy of the game that's already been redeemed.

All of this hinges on Take-Two and Rockstar Games' strained definition of what a "physical" version of a game is. Traditional physical releases include a disc or cartridge that, even if it doesn't include all of the game or its final version, acts as a kind of key that you need to play. And importantly, those keys can be given to someone else if they want to play. Rockstar's physical GTA VI release is just another way to purchase the digital version of the game, and because of the nature of digital game licenses, not really something you can own. If this issue does affect a large number of copies, it could also be a game you can't play, too.