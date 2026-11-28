There's nothing wrong with subtitles, especially for those who need them, but releasing an update that turns them on automatically can be more than a little aggravating. With the iOS 27 release, there are certainly features you should be using after updating. But when the iPhone 15 Pro and later models drop text along the bottom of clips in content that uses Apple's video player (when certain conditions are met), you start to question some of Apple's choices.

The subtitle feature can kick on whenever the phone is muted and again when you rewind a video. It will also turn on when a video's language doesn't match your iPhone's preferred language. Thankfully, you can turn it off easily enough by tapping the video to show the playback controls, opening More Controls and selecting Subtitles. From there, simply tap Off, and away it goes. The problem is that these subtitles can come right back on the next video.

This is entirely separate from closed captions that come with a video, which have always been optional. What's new is iOS deciding for you without making the feature optional from the jump, one of the many ways the iPhone has changed over the last five years. It's simple enough to fix, sure, but perhaps it's the principle of the thing. It's especially noticeable on personal videos or random clips that friends or relatives send you. Unless you need the feature, it feels completely out of place.