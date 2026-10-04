How to disable or restrict your iPhone's Apple Intelligence features

Apple Intelligence isn't just about Siri. Among its other skills, it can summarize messages and other notifications. But you can turn those off, too.

For AI-generated summaries of messages, open Settings > Apps > Messages, and turn off Summarize Messages. This disables the AI-generated recaps of messages in the conversation list. For email's equivalent, go to Settings > Apps > Mail, and turn off Summarize Message Previews. That deactivates the AI summaries in your inbox, showing the first lines of the most recent message instead.

Apple Intelligence summarizes notifications, something that it has gotten embarrassingly wrong in the past. To turn those off, go to Settings > Notifications > Summarize Notifications, and switch the feature off. Or, if you prefer to leave it on for some apps, you can toggle them individually on that same screen.

You can also stop Apple Intelligence from placing the notifications that it considers the most important at the top of the stack. To do that, open Settings > Notifications > Prioritize Notifications, and turn the feature off.