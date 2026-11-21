In the early 2000s, hard disk manufacturers were quoting less than $60 for those 10GB drives, or about $6 per gigabyte. Anything you wanted to carry between machines usually went on a 3.5-inch floppy, a format that's got so much nostalgia behind it that one YouTuber created a floppy from scratch. And as you've likely noticed, the floppy is still used as the "save" icon in many programs today.

Sony alone was selling tens of millions of them per year in 2002, even after Apple had dropped the floppy format from the iMac in 1998. Mass-market floppy disk production ended in 2011 when Sony, the last major manufacturer, stopped making them. They're still used in some industries, most notably in air traffic control, though the Federal Aviation Administration has said it'll phase them out by 2028.

Iomega's Zip drive, meanwhile, was the upgrade for anyone who'd outgrown the floppy. It launched in 1995 at $199, with 100MB disks that cost about $20 apiece, but it came with a nasty problem. A failing drive would click over and over as it tried to read a disk that it couldn't — a defect that became known as the "click of death." Iomega was hit with a class action lawsuit over it in 1998.

That aside, Iomega's (and the floppy disk's) biggest problem was the humble CD-ROM. Holding about 700MB (seven times as much as a Zip disk) it eventually finished them both off. CDs have even experienced their own revival in the last several years.

DVDs should logically have been next in line, but with burners like Pioneer's DVR-A03 retailing for close to $1,000 in 2001, it was an unaffordable option for the average household.