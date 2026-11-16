Google has announced several updates for Ask Maps, a Gemini-powered chatbot for Google Maps that debuted earlier this year. It's now capable of finding appointments (such as for beauty, pet care and auto and home repair) and calling local businesses to book them for you. If you prompt the chatbot to search for an appointment, Ask Maps might request some additional details before showing you available slots.

On a similar note, you can ask the chatbot to look for open tables at restaurants you've saved to your lists. For instance, you can request a table for a certain number of people within the next hour and it'll pull up what's available.

Appointment help: For last-minute appointments, Ask Maps can check open slots online, or even call local businesses for you. Really handy for errands like haircuts, nail appointments, pet grooming, home repair, or car maintenance. pic.twitter.com/35BdaL8etb — Miriam Daniel (@miriamkdaniel) November 16, 2026

There are updated trip planning features as well. You can use Ask Maps to plan a road trip with stops based on your interests and it'll generate a schedule you can modify and share with others or export to Google Docs.

Before you head out, you'll be able to view "know before you go" info about the weather, electric vehicle charging spots, tolls and possible delays. When you hit the road, you can use Ask Maps to bring up the itinerary and display all the details you need for your route. You'll be able to modify your itinerary on the fly as well, which may come in useful if you change your mind about what to have for lunch, for instance.

Google is making these Ask Maps updates available on Android and iOS starting today. The list search and travel itinerary features can be used anywhere that Ask Maps is up and running. The appointment booking and "know before you go" route advice will only be accessible in the US at first, with availability in more regions to follow soon.

The company is also expanding the number of countries where Ask Maps is available to more than 200. It's bringing the chatbot to more than 30 additional countries across Europe, including the UK, Germany and Spain.