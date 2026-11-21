Skyrocketing subscription prices aren't the only motivators for people to take a hard look at their streaming services. For one, Deloitte found that some consumers have been gravitating toward social media for their idle entertainment. About half of Gen Z respondents said that social media content is "more relevant" than traditional content. As part of that, these respondents said they feel more connected to the creators they see on social media than TV actors or other personalities.

Ads could be another sore spot. A survey from Consumer Reports found that while people might opt for the ad-supported tier of a streaming service in hopes of saving money, 48 percent of respondents found them to be "very annoying." Respondents specifically disliked seeing the same ads too often and having to sit through too many breaks throughout the content.

While streaming offers the convenience of deep catalogs of TV shows and movies, some consumers are frustrated that they don't own their own libraries in this setup. A change in a licensing deal could mean a beloved TV show is no longer available on a certain streaming service. Some viewers are turning back to physical media and building libraries of DVDs and Blu-Rays — even VHS tapes, in some cases — as a way to wrest back control and even bypass algorithmically driven recommendations. And if you don't want to commit to shelves and shelves of physical boxes, you can digitize a media collection and host it on your own server.

Whether you're feeling cranky about how much streaming services are costing you, or spending your time on social media, or raiding the thrift store bins for your favorite movies, you're not the only one making major choices about your subscriptions.