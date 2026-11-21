36 percent of households have ditched a streaming service subscription recently: Here's why
If you've cut back your streaming subscriptions recently, you're not alone.
If you're thinking of unloading one of your streaming subscriptions or have cut off some services in the past few months, you're not alone. Data from consultancy Deloitte shows that more than a third of consumers have cut loose entertainment subscriptions recently. The big reason? Money.
The average household is spending about $76 a month on SVOD, or subscription video on demand, according to the report. For Gen Z, that number is even higher, coming in at $83 per month. Once upon a time, streaming video offered a less expensive alternative to traditional cable subscriptions. As the years have progressed, some consumers aren't seeing the same savings they once did: Prices have gone up and perhaps so have their subscription counts. Now, Deloitte is reporting that about 60 percent of consumers say they would probably cancel their favorite service if the price went up by $5.
Price isn't the only factor motivating people to rethink their subscriptions. From ads to media ownership, here's a look at why so many people are ditching their subscriptions.
Pricing
Deloitte's report highlights that the cost of maintaining streaming subscriptions is one of the biggest grievances consumers have. As of October, 45 percent of respondents said they paid too much for streaming services. About 50 percent of participants said they were looking for ways to bring their streaming costs down, leading some to swap out the apps they subscribed to.
Sixty-four percent of respondents also expressed frustration that prices keep going up. That frustration is not unfounded: A 2025 report from research firm Forrester found that between 2021 and 2025, the average cost of ad-free streaming services rose 54 percent. Major streamers like Apple TV, Netflix, Paramount+, and Disney+ all raised prices in 2026, leading a number of watchdogs to label the hikes "streamflation."
The Forrester analysis suggested that streamers regularly debut with lower prices to attract subscribers, but then raise prices as the pressure to boost profits grows. And meanwhile, consumers aren't necessarily getting any extra perks for their money.
Other concerns
Skyrocketing subscription prices aren't the only motivators for people to take a hard look at their streaming services. For one, Deloitte found that some consumers have been gravitating toward social media for their idle entertainment. About half of Gen Z respondents said that social media content is "more relevant" than traditional content. As part of that, these respondents said they feel more connected to the creators they see on social media than TV actors or other personalities.
Ads could be another sore spot. A survey from Consumer Reports found that while people might opt for the ad-supported tier of a streaming service in hopes of saving money, 48 percent of respondents found them to be "very annoying." Respondents specifically disliked seeing the same ads too often and having to sit through too many breaks throughout the content.
While streaming offers the convenience of deep catalogs of TV shows and movies, some consumers are frustrated that they don't own their own libraries in this setup. A change in a licensing deal could mean a beloved TV show is no longer available on a certain streaming service. Some viewers are turning back to physical media and building libraries of DVDs and Blu-Rays — even VHS tapes, in some cases — as a way to wrest back control and even bypass algorithmically driven recommendations. And if you don't want to commit to shelves and shelves of physical boxes, you can digitize a media collection and host it on your own server.
Whether you're feeling cranky about how much streaming services are costing you, or spending your time on social media, or raiding the thrift store bins for your favorite movies, you're not the only one making major choices about your subscriptions.