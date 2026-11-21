Every Fitbit has a rated battery life, usually anywhere from four to 10 days. The latest Fitbit Edge (see our Fitbit Edge review) and Fitbit Air (see our Fitbit Air review) are rated to last up to seven days per charge. To ensure the battery lasts as long as possible, always use the charging cable that came with the device. Though they're proprietary chargers, you can find third-party replacements for some models. But as a rule, buy a replacement directly from Google or Amazon if you lose the original.

Turning off the always-on display helps battery life. With the Charge 5 and 6, Inspire 3, Sense 2, and Versa 2 and 4, the always-on display drastically reduces battery life to just three days per charge. For the Edge, it can take it down to just two days. You should also dim the screen's brightness when indoors, choose a shorter screen timeout duration if the device has one and refrain from using animated clock faces that require more battery power.

Additionally, limit your use of built-in GPS on models that support it, since it also drains the battery quickly. You'll only get up to 10 hours with the Fitbit Edge, five hours with the Charge 4, 5, and 6, and 12 hours with the Sense, Sense 2, Versa 3, and Versa 4. If the Fitbit has adjustable GPS settings, choose to use the phone's GPS instead, or turn it off entirely if you don't need it.

Be sure to keep the software up to date and limit notifications to things you really need, like calls, messages and calendar updates versus unnecessary app alerts for your phone. Limit use of features like music controls, navigation, on-wrist calls, and contactless payments and turn off continuous Sp02 tracking, which is a major battery drain.