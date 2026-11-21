As every home chef knows, using a recipe on your phone is a pain. Nothing is less appetizing than trying to unlock your phone and scroll through a 3,000 word preamble to learn when you should take your eggplant parmesan out of the oven. Beyond the inevitable frustrations, the colony of germs teeming over your phone screen make it a hygienic nightmare.

In comes the Apple HomeView, a versatile smart hub that allows you to manage your various apple products hands free. Released on November 13, 2026, the entertainment hub comes with a 7-inch Liquid Retina display and a bounty of Siri AI features. One of its most useful tool is its Start Cooking feature, which provides an easy-to-navigate recipe in Safari on your HomeView screen. Eliminating the need to constantly return to your iPhone when making a rice pilaf, the HomeView's smart feature integrations make your culinary creations easy and enjoyable.

Before diving into how the HomeView can facilitate your next meal, let's cover a quick prerequisite: your phone. Owning an Apple iPhone or iPad is essential to unlocking your HomeView's best features, as you can seamlessly handoff music, Safari searches, calendar reminders and FaceTime conversations to your smart hub. To use your HomeView, update your iPhone's operating system to iOS 27.2 or later.