This retro classic is the most re-released game of all time — here's why
The most re-released game is also one of the best-selling, and it’s not even close.
You might initially think the most re-released game of all time is something like Skyrim, which is notorious for its various editions. Or you may instead point to the original Super Mario Bros., which has appeared on almost every Nintendo console in some form, or Sonic the Hedgehog for its inclusion in tons of compilations.
But another classic game dwarfs the appearances of any other: Tetris. Following its initial development on a Soviet computer, this renowned puzzler quickly spread around the world and appeared on virtually every platform you can imagine. With over 200 official releases, alongside countless ports and bootleg versions, there's been a version of Tetris to play no matter what device you have around.
A simple history of Tetris
As you may know, the legacy of Tetris started in the Soviet Union in 1984-1985, when programmer Alexey Pajitnov developed games for fun. He first built the game for the Soviet Elektronika 60 computer, using text-based graphics ([] characters for the tetrominoes) since that machine didn't have graphical output.
After its inception, Pajitnov and a few colleagues worked to port the game to the incredibly popular IBM PC before making it known around the region by passing out copies. Pajitnov's manager liked the game and was one of the first who worked to distribute it to other parts of the world. In the following years, versions were created for popular computers at the time, such as the Commodore 64, Amiga and Mac.
Arguably the most important version of Tetris was its release on Game Boy in 1989. Nintendo executives went through a long process, including a legal battle, to license the game for its upcoming handheld. They were ultimately successful in securing the rights, which led to Tetris coming bundled with the console in every market except Japan. This release was the first to have the iconic "Theme A" music; Pajitnov has said it's his favorite version, and it's by far the best-seller (not including mobile versions) with more than 35 million copies sold.
In 1996, Alexey Pajitnov created The Tetris Company with longtime business partner Henk Rogers (who played a huge part in spreading Tetris around the world) to manage future branding and licensing. Since then, the game has been modified, re-released and ported (officially and unofficially) like crazy. There was even a Tetris movie on Apple TV, released in 2023.
Why is Tetris so dominant?
Anyone who has played Tetris in any form will understand how addictive its gameplay is. The concept of clearing horizontal lines only takes a moment to understand, and then you can spend a lifetime getting better at it. You only need a few buttons to move and rotate blocks, which, combined with the simple graphics, means Tetris can appear on almost any device, including unofficial ports to unexpected platforms like graphing calculators. Its bundling with the wildly successful Game Boy meant tons of people were exposed to it early on and thus have nostalgia for the game.
As we saw with the various releases above, Tetris also hasn't been stagnant. The Tetris Company has internal rules known as the Tetris Guideline, which dictate how official releases should play, look and be controlled.
Tetris's popularity has even led to other puzzle games using the name for marketing. The SNES game known as Tetris Attack was called Panel de Pon in its original Japanese release, but Nintendo licensed the Tetris name for other markets, assuming people would associate the title with block games in general. Nintendo used the name Puzzle League for later releases outside Japan.
Many people consider Tetris to be a perfect game; its enduring legacy and "easy to learn, tough to master" gameplay definitely put it in the running for one of the best ever.
The many re-releases of Tetris
It's not feasible to discuss every version of Tetris, but it's interesting to look at some of the most notable iterations. The NES release, which also debuted in 1989, is unique because it wasn't intended to be played indefinitely like most other versions. Instead, the game speeds up drastically past a certain point, which was designed to be a run's natural ending. This initially led to competition centering around racking up a max score before the "kill screen," but in recent years, players have developed techniques to play past the point that was previously thought impossible.
NES Tetris also makes for a good competition version because it's more "hardcore." It lacks quality-of-life features present in later releases, like holding a piece, plus there's no grace period for movement once a tetromino touches the bottom — it's locked in instantly. And unlike later games that have a pseudo-random system to make sure you get each tetromino shape every so often, NES Tetris can have droughts where you never see the I-block you need.
The Game Boy Color got Tetris DX in 1998, which updated the Game Boy release with color. It was the first version to offer the now-staple Sprint mode, where you race to clear 40 lines instead of the typical endless gameplay. The New Tetris, released on Nintendo 64 in 1999, was the first mainstream version to allow four players to compete simultaneously. It also marked the introduction of the ability to hold a piece to swap in later.
Tetris DS (2006) is beloved for featuring multiple modes, each themed in the style of Nintendo franchises like Zelda and Metroid. It's regularly cited as one of the best releases and was the first official Tetris game to feature online play.
In the modern age
Skipping forward a bit, Puyo Puyo Tetris is a fun mix of two classic puzzle series. Puyo Puyo is big in Japan but rarely received releases in other regions before this, with most of them being reskins under other franchises like Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine and Kirby's Avalanche. After its Japanese release in 2014, Puyo Puyo Tetris arrived in other regions in early 2017, with various modes that mash up the two play styles.
2018's Tetris Effect is the most beautiful version of the concept. It takes you on a "journey" through various visual landscapes, with lovely background music to immerse you in the experience. You also have the ability to stop time and clear more than four lines at once. It was initially limited to VR platforms, but an expanded version called Tetris Effect: Connected brought it to all modern systems in standard view. Meanwhile, in 2019, Tetris 99 adapted the battle royale craze to the puzzle game, pitting you against 98 people and rewarding you for knocking others out by sending garbage to their boards.
Most recently, 2024's Tetris Forever serves as an interactive museum of the series after 40 years, including interviews and various playable versions.