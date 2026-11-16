Customers of multiple banks and financial services are reportedly experiencing service disruptions today. Chase, Bank of America, US Bank and Wells Fargo were the top four services with issues reported on Down Detector at 3PM ET, but Zelle, Capitol One, PNC, JPMorgan and Truist were seeing spikes in unavailability. The number of reports began increasing for some banks around 10AM ET, while others didn't begin spiking until the afternoon.

A representative from Chase told the Associated Press that customers might be seeing slower transaction times "due to a technical issue," and added that it was not a cybersecurity problem. The publication also heard from a spokesperson for US Bank who said clients might see delays for sending or receiving payments through Zelle.

The service interruptions for these financial institutions follows on multiple headline-grabbing technical issues. Several Microsoft services went down on November 12. The following day the US Federal Administration Authority issued a ground stop for all flights in the country following a problem with air traffic control equipment.