How much can you get for your old, discontinued Apple Watch?
Your old Apple Watch might still be worth some cash when you trade it in for a new one.
The Apple Watch has become a must-have device for many people, and it can last for years. Chances are that you'll probably buy a new watch before your current one stops working. Still, your old Apple Watch will eventually stop getting software updates — that's what happened this year with watchOS 27, which dropped support for models older than the Series 9. Some of them still get security patches, but the latest features are exclusive to newer devices.
That might make you wonder what you should do with an old, discontinued Apple Watch that you no longer use. Even if you have a legacy Apple Watch, you can resell it or use it for trade-in credit at Apple. They aren't worth much, but it's better than leaving them unused in a drawer to gather dust.
What Apple pays through its trade-in program
If you don't want to deal with the hassle of selling your old Apple Watch on your own, the Apple Trade In program is the easiest path. With this, you give your used Apple Watch to Apple and you get credit toward a new product in return — that could be another Apple Watch or anything else, like AirPods or even an iPhone.
Apple regularly updates its trade-in pricing table; at the time of writing, you can get as much as $430 in credit for an Apple Watch. The credit amount depends on the model you have and its condition, like whether it's in good shape or has scratches and cracks. If your Apple Watch is an especially old model or badly damaged, Apple won't offer trade-in credit for it, but it still offers free recycling.
Trade-in values start at up to $30 for the first-generation Apple Watch SE, which came out in 2020. An Apple Watch Series 8 is worth $90 max, while a Series 11 is worth up to $200. The Ultra offers the highest trade-in value: Apple pays up to $430 for a used Apple Watch Ultra 3 in good condition. So for example, if you have a Series 8 in good condition and trade it in for a new Apple Watch Series 12 (which starts at $399), the price drops to $309 instead.
Keep in mind that Apple doesn't pay cash for trade-in products. If you don't plan on buying a new product right away, or want the credit for something else, you can receive the value as an Apple gift card instead. It's thus a good way to cover the cost of apps or subscriptions.
You can bring your old watch to an Apple Store or mail it in — all shipping costs are covered. Apple adds your trade-in credit to your account balance as soon as it receives your watch and confirms that everything is in order.
What discontinued Apple Watch models sell for elsewhere
Selling an old Apple Watch on your own takes more effort, but also pays you more. On Swappa, a marketplace for used tech, a Series 6 can be worth around $100 — more than double the $45 Apple offers for it. The same applies to other models, like the Series 8, which is worth around $130.
The amount you can get will depend on which device you have and its condition. Apple Watch models with cellular connectivity and more premium materials, such as steel or titanium, tend to hold their value better than GPS-only and aluminum ones. Just remember to unpair and reset your Apple Watch before trading it in or selling it. Otherwise, Activation Lock will remain enabled, and the buyer won't be able to unlock it without your Apple Account and password. Apple refuses devices with Activation Lock enabled.
And if you decide to keep your old Apple Watch after all, there are some interesting ways to put an older smartwatch to good use, like turning it into your sleep tracker while your main watch charges overnight.