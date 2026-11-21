If you don't want to deal with the hassle of selling your old Apple Watch on your own, the Apple Trade In program is the easiest path. With this, you give your used Apple Watch to Apple and you get credit toward a new product in return — that could be another Apple Watch or anything else, like AirPods or even an iPhone.

Apple regularly updates its trade-in pricing table; at the time of writing, you can get as much as $430 in credit for an Apple Watch. The credit amount depends on the model you have and its condition, like whether it's in good shape or has scratches and cracks. If your Apple Watch is an especially old model or badly damaged, Apple won't offer trade-in credit for it, but it still offers free recycling.

Trade-in values start at up to $30 for the first-generation Apple Watch SE, which came out in 2020. An Apple Watch Series 8 is worth $90 max, while a Series 11 is worth up to $200. The Ultra offers the highest trade-in value: Apple pays up to $430 for a used Apple Watch Ultra 3 in good condition. So for example, if you have a Series 8 in good condition and trade it in for a new Apple Watch Series 12 (which starts at $399), the price drops to $309 instead.

Keep in mind that Apple doesn't pay cash for trade-in products. If you don't plan on buying a new product right away, or want the credit for something else, you can receive the value as an Apple gift card instead. It's thus a good way to cover the cost of apps or subscriptions.

You can bring your old watch to an Apple Store or mail it in — all shipping costs are covered. Apple adds your trade-in credit to your account balance as soon as it receives your watch and confirms that everything is in order.