5 unexpected uses for your old smartwatch

If you use AI tools like Gemini or ChatGPT, one of the more relevant uses for your old smartwatch is to turn it into a dedicated AI assistant device. Setting things up is pretty simple, allowing you to get answers from or talk to your AI, all without having to pull out your phone. On Wear OS smartwatches, Gemini is the primary option. While on the Apple Watch, Siri is the default — but you don't have to stick with Siri.

On watches running Wear OS 4 or later, you'll need to first make sure Gemini is installed and has been updated. Once that's sorted and voice activation is enabled, all you need to do is say "Hey Google," and Gemini will respond. If voice activation isn't your style, you can alternatively press and hold the side button to activate Gemini. On Samsung watches, you'll need to customize the side button so it can activate Gemini. To reassign, open Settings > Button and gestures > Double press > scroll to where you see Gemini and select it.

On the Apple Watch, activating Siri is straightforward; simply raise your wrist and say "Hey Siri" or press and hold the Digital Crown. You can use the Wrist AI app to gain ChatGPT or Gemini functionality, but the free tier only allows a small number of chats daily. For easier access, you can add a Wrist AI complication to your watch face. For Wear OS watches, to get ChatGPT going, you'll need the WristAssist app, but it's been removed from the Play Store, so you will have to sideload it. You'll also need an API key from OpenAI to get things going; creating the key is free, but usage is billed.