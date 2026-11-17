Uber has grand ambitions for its drone delivery program. It's aiming to reach 1 million drone deliveries per day by 2029 after partnering with Zipline. The service is kicking off today, as Uber Eats customers in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas, can now request drone deliveries. Dallas is the next market ahead of a broader expansion to dozens of cities across the US.

Zipline's drones can deliver orders weighing up to eight pounds as far as 10 miles away from a restaurant. Uber said the drones can fly in rain and other bad weather at up to 70 mph. They lower pods containing orders into customers' yards or driveways from more than 300 feet in the air. Uber added that the drones take the quietest paths to their destinations, depending on the wind, speed and altitude.

Uber Eats users can tap a dedicated icon on the app's home page to see restaurants that support drone deliveries. In the Houston area, the options include chains such as Jersey Mike's and Zaxby's as well as local eateries, and drone deliveries will be available from 8AM to 10PM to begin with. Users can place their order and choose a drop-off area. They'll be able to track the drone's location in real time. Uber noted that customers won't be prompted to tip for a drone delivery and nor are there any extra fees.

Rival DoorDash already offers drone deliveries in parts of Dallas–Fort Worth and Charlotte, North Carolina with the help of its partners Wing, Flytrex and Manna. DoorDash is also making its own drones and it will first offer deliveries using them in northern California.