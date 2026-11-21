There are several types of solar-powered charging devices to pick from, and the one you get will largely depend on what you're going to use it for. A panel-only charger lets you plug a device like a phone directly into it. The panels convert sunlight into power, but there's no other way to store that power once it's been captured. A panel-only charger might be better suited for shorter-term use, particularly if it's sunny out.

Other chargers come with built-in batteries, so you can store energy and use it later, creating an extra layer of convenience. If you're camping for a few days, for example, this duo of panels and battery could make it easier to stay charged and give you more control of when you do the charging.

Finally, you can spring for a portable power station. While different models will have different features and capacities, a power station will generally let you charge several devices at the same time. It will also have battery storage. It may not be as easy to tote around as the others, but there are some compact units on the market weighing as little as 4 pounds.