Six simple Raspberry Pi projects for beginners
Stop leaving your Pi builds unfinished with these fun and useful ideas.
Raspberry Pi projects are infamous for fizzling out before completion. Sure, the truly dedicated will finish things like custom voice assistants, irrigation systems or creepy animatronics. However, many Pi projects end up requiring more patience than beginners are willing to invest. Here are a few ideas that should be easy enough to prevent your purchase from collecting dust.
About pricing
Even Raspberry Pis haven't been spared from RAMageddon. With AI data centers gobbling up the world's memory supply, we've seen several Pi price increases since late 2025. The 16GB Pi 5 now costs $385, over three times its original $120 MSRP. A Pi is no longer the impulse purchase it once was.
Mini PCs also fell victim to the RAM crisis, but they're still worth considering for some projects. A fully loaded Pi can cost at least as much as a small Intel mini PC, which will be faster and better at running regular PC software.
But if you don't need a particularly powerful computer, budget Pi models can still be had for cheap. The 1GB Pi 5, for example, still costs just $45. It can handle several of the following projects without issue, while the still-affordable 2GB or 4GB models will work for the rest.
Give your network an ad blocker
Instead of installing ad blockers for every device in your home (and resigning yourself to the fact that streaming boxes and smart TVs probably won't have one), you can roll your own network-wide ad blocker. Pi-hole blocks ads and trackers for every device on the network. It's no surprise that it's one of the most popular entry points into Raspberry Pi wizardry: It's relatively straightforward for a beginner and it does something almost everyone can get behind.
The software is free and open source, and it relies on third-party lists of known trackers and ad servers to function. The simplest setup is to plug a Pi directly into your router using an Ethernet cable. Of course, it will work elsewhere as long as it's on the same network as your router and configured properly. It just needs a fixed IP address and some tweaking to make sure your router hands out Pi-hole as your network's DNS server.
Build a retro game console
A Pi can serve as the brains of an old-school gaming machine. You can flash software like Recalbox, Batocera or RetroPie to a microSD card and enjoy a menu of classic console and arcade emulators. You don't need much RAM for older platforms like NES or Sega Genesis, but you'll want 4GB or more (and a Pi 5) if you want the option of playing some GameCube and Wii titles.
In addition to the Pi and microSD, you'll need a game controller, power supply and video cable (usually micro HDMI to HDMI). Remember that the software doesn't come with games, so you'll need to provide your own ROMs (and be OK with whatever legal gray areas may be involved). Although this setup is a bit more complicated than Pi-hole, the old-school, interactive reward at the end should provide enough incentive to stick with it.
If you want to take things a step further, you could even tackle a retro gaming handheld project. But unless you're truly hardcore about this, that's veering closer to "too complex to finish" territory, especially with pre-made ones being relatively affordable.
Make a Kodi-powered media center
Although it won't help with streaming services, this setup can make it easy to enjoy the movies, shows and music you already own. Software like LibreELEC can boot your Pi into Kodi, a TV-friendly UI for your digital media library. Kodi can host music, movies, shows, photos, live TV and even some games, and it has a library of customizable skins.
You'll need to set it up to access the files on a hard drive or home server. After doing so, Kodi should fill in most of the artwork and episode info on its own, and there's a library of free community-built add-ons to peruse. You probably won't even need a separate remote to control your Kodi setup, as a feature called HDMI-CEC lets you navigate it with the one you already have for your TV.
Replace Chromecast Audio
You can recreate the functionality of Google's discontinued Chromecast Audio using a Pi. If you don't remember Chromecast Audio, it was a small dongle that plugged into the audio input of a stereo or powered speakers. It essentially turned any "dumb" speaker into a wireless one.
To set it up, plug your Pi into an old stereo or powered speaker, then install Raspotify for Spotify Connect (Premium required) or Shairport Sync for AirPlay. The Pi-infused speaker will then come up as an audio output option in Spotify's device list or your iPhone's AirPlay menu.
This isn't to be confused with a regular Chromecast, which was designed for video streaming and discontinued in 2024, replaced with the Google TV Streamer. Miming a Chromecast is a more complicated project, since video platforms tend to strictly police copy protection. Besides, a cheap streaming stick will do a better job anyway.
DIY a remote client for your gaming PC
A Pi doesn't just help you play retro games; it can also serve as a client for some of the most power-hungry modern titles on the market. You can play your PC games from the couch with a Pi project that resembles the (also discontinued) Steam Link box. It's called Sunshine, and while it's no Steam Machine replacement, this local-streaming solution plays well with your existing PC library and costs significantly less than $1,000.
You'll need to install Sunshine on your PC (free, and compatible with NVIDIA, AMD and Intel GPUs) and its companion software Moonlight on the Pi. Then, pair them with a PIN and enjoy your PC gaming library on the TV. However, it's worth noting that you'll want to put both the PC and Pi on wired connections if you can. Although this setup works over Wi-Fi, Ethernet is the more reliable option for local streaming.
Make a kid's first computer
Your child's first computer probably doesn't need to be tricked out with a GeForce RTX 5090 — or anything even remotely close to that. A Raspberry Pi provides all the horsepower you need for an early learning experience.
One dead-simple option is the Raspberry Pi 500, a Pi built into a keyboard. Plugging it into a monitor gives you a basic desktop with a web browser and coding tools. However, its RAMageddon-induced price of $180 makes it less attractive than it used to be.
Just know that the Raspberry Pi 500 won't provide any parental controls out of the box. So, you'll want to spend some time on that before getting started, especially if your child will be using it unsupervised.