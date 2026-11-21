Even Raspberry Pis haven't been spared from RAMageddon. With AI data centers gobbling up the world's memory supply, we've seen several Pi price increases since late 2025. The 16GB Pi 5 now costs $385, over three times its original $120 MSRP. A Pi is no longer the impulse purchase it once was.

Mini PCs also fell victim to the RAM crisis, but they're still worth considering for some projects. A fully loaded Pi can cost at least as much as a small Intel mini PC, which will be faster and better at running regular PC software.

But if you don't need a particularly powerful computer, budget Pi models can still be had for cheap. The 1GB Pi 5, for example, still costs just $45. It can handle several of the following projects without issue, while the still-affordable 2GB or 4GB models will work for the rest.