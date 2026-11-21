Dubbed the Hyperscreen by Mercedes, the panel packs a huge array of functions, putting standard controls like media volume alongside more specialized features. One of the touted benefits of its massive size is that the Hyperscreen can display every control a driver might need at once, meaning you won't have to scroll through menus to find one. The size lets the screen keep a map and media controls displayed at all times, but there's more to it than screen real estate: Mercedes-Benz also has what it calls a zero-layer interface, which changes the apps displayed at any given time based on factors like the time of day and which apps you use the most often.

The Hyperscreen's dashboard-spanning size also comes in handy by putting a screen right in front of the passenger seat. From there, the passenger can use the car's media features, including watching YouTube videos, without interfering with the driver's display. Passengers can also help navigate by looking up destinations and planning routes on their screen, then sending those to the main navigation display for the driver to follow.

Mercedes-Benz's OS offers seven configurable passenger-seat profiles, letting individual passengers set what appears on their screen by default. To reduce distracted driving, the passenger screen only works when someone is in the seat, and a built-in sensor dims or turns it off if it detects the driver looking at it.