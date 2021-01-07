Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz made a 56-inch 'Hyperscreen' for its EQS electric car

AI adapts the cabin to your tastes.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
23m ago
Mercedes-Benz 56-inch Hyperscreen dashboard.
Mercedes-Benz

Never mind the multi-display cabins in cars like the Porsche Taycan — Mercedes wants one giant display that practically dominates your view. The automaker has unveiled a 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that will span nearly the entire cabin width of its EQS luxury EV. It’s not just meant to impress — it presents the instrument cluster, infotainment and passenger display in a seamless design that removes unused elements (such as the passenger view on a solo trip).

The panel uses OLED covered in anti-reflective Gorilla Glass, and auto-adjusts brightness thanks to a camera and light sensor — it shouldn’t distract you at night like some in-car displays. It should be responsive, too, with an (unspecified) eight-core CPU and 24GB of RAM.

Hyperscreen’s interface may be as important as the sheer size. Mercedes is focusing heavily on AI that surfaces and suggests features when you need them. It’ll offer to call a contact if you regularly talk to them on your drive home, will automatically lift the car based on your location and will even remember your preferred massage type based on outside temperatures.

The controls may be easier to use than in earlier MBUX-equipped cars. Mercedes is aiming for a “zero layer” interface where common tasks are available right away — navigation is always at the center of the screen, for example.

The company is still shy on exactly when you can expect to see the EQS beyond its vague 2021 target. However, the Hyperscreen teaser offers a clue as to what Mercedes has planned. This really will be an S-Class for the electric car era, including spare-no-expense cabin tech.

