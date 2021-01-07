Mercedes-Benz made a 56-inch 'Hyperscreen' for its EQS electric car

Never mind the multi-display cabins in cars like the Porsche Taycan — Mercedes wants one giant display that practically dominates your view. The automaker has unveiled a 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that will span nearly the entire cabin width of its EQS luxury EV. It’s not just meant to impress — it presents the instrument cluster, infotainment and passenger display in a seamless design that removes unused elements (such as the passenger view on a solo trip).
The panel uses OLED covered in anti-reflective Gorilla Glass, and auto-adjusts brightness thanks to a camera and light sensor — it shouldn’t distract you at night like some in-car displays. It should be responsive, too, with an (unspecified) eight-core CPU and 24GB of RAM.