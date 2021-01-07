Mercedes-Benz made a 56-inch 'Hyperscreen' for its EQS electric car

Hyperscreen’s interface may be as important as the sheer size. Mercedes is focusing heavily on AI that surfaces and suggests features when you need them. It’ll offer to call a contact if you regularly talk to them on your drive home, will automatically lift the car based on your location and will even remember your preferred massage type based on outside temperatures.

The controls may be easier to use than in earlier MBUX-equipped cars. Mercedes is aiming for a “zero layer” interface where common tasks are available right away — navigation is always at the center of the screen, for example.

The company is still shy on exactly when you can expect to see the EQS beyond its vague 2021 target. However, the Hyperscreen teaser offers a clue as to what Mercedes has planned. This really will be an S-Class for the electric car era, including spare-no-expense cabin tech.