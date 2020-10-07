Mercedes' expanded EV plans will include six new models

Mercedes has made it clear that its electric car plans will extend well beyond initial vehicles like the EQC. The German automaker has outlined its expanded EV plans for the near future, and is promising six new models arriving in relatively short succession. At the high-end will be the EQS (shown at middle), a 2021 parallel to the S-Class with up to 435 miles of range, as well as an EQE “business” sedan (right). Both will have SUV equivalents for those who want more space, although at least the EQS SUV (left) won’t be ready until 2022.

No, you won’t have to pay that stiff a premium just to ditch combustion engines. Mercedes starts production on the EQA, an EV counterpart to the GLA compact SUV, later in 2020. An EQB equivalent to the GLB SUV is due in 2021.