Think of iCloud Private Relay as two separate layers that protect your web browsing. Apple runs the first layer and sees your original IP address, but not the website you're visiting. A partner like Cloudflare or Akamai operates the second layer and connects you to the website without knowing where the request came from. Neither Apple nor the partner has the full picture of your browsing history, making it much harder for websites to track you across the web.

Private Relay's major limitations are that it only works with Safari and app traffic sent over unencrypted HTTP. Everything else bypasses Private Relay, including browsing activity from other web browsers and apps. Private Relay isn't untraceable either, since websites get an IP address that corresponds to your general region, with no way to choose a different location to bypass geo-blocking. Using passkeys with Private Relay also exposes your real IP address, since the request is made outside the browser. Apple was investigating the issue as of August 2026, and it's something to keep in mind if you're especially privacy-conscious.

iCloud Private Relay also isn't available worldwide and doesn't work in countries like China, Russia and Saudi Arabia. That makes it less than ideal if you plan to protect your browsing history while traveling. Even if you can use Private Relay, you may still encounter some website compatibility issues with it enabled.