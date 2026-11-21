When Apple launched the Vision Pro headset in early 2024, it was the most ambitious device the tech colossus had released in recent memory. To find another device that so fundamentally wanted to change how we use tech, you'd probably have to go back to the original iPhone.

But from our vantage point in 2026, it's clear the Vision Pro was doomed from the start. Despite its extraordinary capabilities, design flaws and a lack of apps at launch held it back significantly. But perhaps most damaging of all was its price. For $3,500, you'd expect the Vision Pro to do everything your MacBook does and more, but for many users, it became a glorified and overcomplicated external monitor. After an initial wave of hype, the Vision Pro faded away.

The Vision Pro got a single, half-hearted M5 update in October 2025, but the writing was on the wall. Apple was already pulling staff from the project to focus on cheaper, more approachable smart glasses and, by June 2026, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple had dropped its headset program entirely, leaving only a couple of smart glasses in development.

But other VR and XR headsets have fared better, most notably the Meta Quest 2, which became the best-selling VR headset of all time, and its successor, the Quest 3. Why did Meta succeed enough to remain in the market while Apple failed despite releasing a polished first-generation product? The answer is twofold: Apple doesn't need the Vision Pro as much as Meta needed the Quest, and the Vision Pro sacrificed mainstream accessibility to meet Apple's notoriously rigid product standards.