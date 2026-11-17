Xiaomi's 18 Pro series can generate vibe-coded apps for its tiny rear display
The cameras don’t seem to reach the dizzying heights of last year’s 17 Ultra.
Xiaomi's premium smartphone series has been in great form in recent years. Alongside last year's 17 Ultra (and its Leica-collab camera), it launched its own passport-shaped foldable, the technically impressive 18 Fold, just before Apple debuted the iPhone Duo.
Its new phones, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, combine a more advanced rear display with some of the company's latest innovations found on the 17 Ultra and its foldables. Naturally, because it's 2026, that includes a serving of AI assistance and generative AI, but Xiaomi brought some genuinely smart ideas to the latter. The Pro series is launching in more regions this year, including the UK and other parts of Western Europe, but still won't come to the US. The 18 Pro Max is priced at £1400 (roughly $1,850) and the 18 Pro at £1,199 (around $1,580), continuing this year's upward trajectory of smartphone prices. Both are priced higher than Xiaomi's flagship (and my favorite camera phone), the 17 Ultra.
The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch main display and a slightly larger 2.9-inch rear display. The 18 Pro, meanwhile, has a 6.40-inch screen with a 2.7-inch rear display. The Pro Max model also features Snapdragon's new 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip, with up to 16 gigs of RAM, while the 18 Pro has a (still powerful) Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 with 12GB of RAM.
There are also battery capacity differences between the two phones. The Xiaomi 18 Pro has a 6,000mAh cell with 90W max charging, but if you're demanding more battery life, the Pro Max has a larger 7,050mAh battery and 100W fast charging.
The hardware feels decidedly premium, complemented by a couple of vivid color options, including a gorgeous Velvet Red finish last seen on Xiaomi's latest foldable. Both phones will also come in Black, White and Cosmic Blue colors. Even if you choose the vivid red or blue models, it's the small back display that catches the eye first.
The Back Display
The Back Display uses the same display tech as the Xiaomi 18 Pro series' screen, peaking at 4,000-nit brightness and up to 120Hz refresh rates, though chances of seeing those upper limits are probably few and far between. Both the back display and camera array are protected with a single Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover, making a surprisingly busy back look a little more cohesive.
The Back Display's functions fall into two main categories. First, like the flip foldables we've seen in recent years, it works as a display for the phone's primary cameras. The back display's viewfinder automatically switches to ultra-wide if it spots three or more people in the shot, but otherwise it's a stripped-down version of the camera app. While it makes sense, given the smaller screen space for buttons and modes, it relegates many shooting modes and features to the main camera app on the phone's main screen.
Alongside the notifications and information feeds we've seen on phones like Samsung's Z Flip series and Motorola's Razr phones, including calls, maps and weather, Xiaomi adds a pin-to-back function that lets you attach text and images for quick reference. The company suggests pinning boarding passes and QR codes, but you could also add a cute pic of family or pets. It's also the first rear display to support apps like Spotify, YouTube Music and Google Maps – hopefully more apps will join those. Xiaomi said Gemini Live can run on the rear display, but I haven't been able to get it to work on my 18 Pro yet.
The new feature on this year's Back Display lets you program your own mini apps, similar to how you can program the iPhone's recent AI-infused Shortcuts. Using GenAI, you can describe a lightweight app or function, and the Xiaomi 18 Pro will attempt to make it a reality. It's a clever way to sidestep the difficulty of getting app developers on board with niche screen sizes and proportions. Xiaomi promises over 50 preset apps at launch, although the selection was much more limited on the Xiaomi 17 Pro I've been using.
It's not about making dense, full-size apps, but rather simple, single-purpose (interactive) widgets. There's something to this idea, but I couldn't quite get apps to behave or look the way I wanted. One idea: a faux wallpaper that would generate screen cracks and glitches when touched. Regardless of how many times I asked the phone not to include an on-screen crack counter, ruining the appeal of my lame 'prank', subsequent vibe-coded builds still featured a counter.
I also tried to create a guess-the-flag quiz, but it seemed to lean heavily on the 25 or so countries that most of us could answer, easily. When I asked it to increase the flag range by 100 more, the phone struggled to generate a new mini app, even though I assumed it was an easy expansion of the initial premise. There are some smart implementations, including a button to 'polish' the idea you wrote to make it more palatable to generative AI.
It's a little sluggish to both refine and generate these mini-apps, especially if you've dipped your toe into genAI coding elsewhere, which is usually pretty swift. The feature requires an internet connection to work and it's not entirely clear whether they're generated on-device, which might explain slower processing.
Wallpaper options for the tiny rear display also include AI Group photo wallpapers, which I'm less sold on, which combine two different subjects into a group photo. You can even create composite portraits of celebrities and fictional characters – maybe this just isn't for me. I'll go back to my flag guessing.
The primary screens on both phones feature Xiaomi's Privacy Display technology, which can be assigned to toggle on with specific apps (like banking apps, photo galleries, dating apps and more). This extends to notifications and even floating windows and split-screen versions of those apps — it's a better implementation of the privacy display tech we saw on Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra. In settings, you can even enable a gaze detection mode that notifies you if the front-facing camera recognizes someone possibly peering at your phone. The 18 Pro will notify you on-screen or with a more subtle vibration.
The cameras
Cameras are once again a priority for Xiaomi. Both phones have dual 200-megapixel camera systems, with Leica Summilux lenses. The 18 Pro Max has a 200MP Light Fusion 960L primary sensor with LOFIC technology, which delivers more dynamic range to protect highlights and boost low-light performance. The 18 Pro, however, uses the same 200MP Light Fusion 960 sensor, minus the LOFIC part. Both have an f/1.67 lens and optical image stabilization.
The periscope telephoto is also 200MP, with an f/2.4 lens, OIS and 3.2x optical zoom, extending to 12.8x in-sensor cropped zoom. There's a 50MP ultrawide too, separately nestled below the other two cameras. This makes for a more sensible-looking camera array alongside the back display, the very opposite of Motorola's tryptophobia-inducing Signature 17.
I've been testing the 18 Pro's cameras for only a few days (and the 18 Pro Max is arriving today, so I'll have updated impressions soon). Performance doesn't reach the high expectations set by last year's 17 Ultra, with its massive 1-inch sensor. While daylight shots and macro landscapes remain crisp, the standard Pro often struggled to capture moving subjects and low-light scenes. The Pro Max-exclusive LOFIC sensor could bridge that gap, however, so I'll update this story if it does.
Leica's Essential Moments is an enjoyable shooting mode in the camera app, evolving from a single-camera mode to multiple styles and even lens options. It's a little different from the Leica camera simulations on Xiaomi's flagships last year. Powered by Xiaomi's own large model photography engine, the shooting mode applies one of three Leica-inspired color grades. You can also shoot through two "classic lens" simulations based on 35mm and 75mm lenses. Xiaomi has distilled it down to three styles, and I've always liked the old-school CCD tones of Leica cameras. As I've said in other reviews and hands-ons, Xiaomi and Leica seem to have nailed this, including a monochrome mode (which, again, is great), while keeping it curated to just three distinct looks.
There are all the other shooting modes you'd expect, too, with Xiaomi's pro shooting mode another standout. Focus peaking and exposure highlights are baked in, and you can refine your own filter parameters, including adding noise grain and hue.
For now, Xiaomi's 17 Ultra remains its true photography flagship, but the 18 Pro series still delivers impressive results and, crucially, a fun shooting experience. In the UK, both phones are available to order from Xiaomi and Amazon.