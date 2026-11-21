Earlier this October, Apple unveiled its latest Apple TV 4K streaming box. Like most product launches in recent months, the release centered around a "supercharged" AI offering, which Apple believes will transform "how users search for, discover, and enjoy their favorite movies and TV shows through a full-screen Siri AI experience." In its announcement, Apple touted the AI-enabled fourth generation of its popular streaming hub as the "most immersive home theater experience yet."

One of the most underrated aspects of the new Apple TV 4K is the introduction of its new remote. At first glance, the Siri Remote doesn't appear much different. Sporting the same sleek silver and black design fashioned with 100 percent recycled aluminum, it retains the touch-enabled clickpad and voice recognition from its previous version. Like its third-generation predecessor, the new Siri Remote uses a USB-C port for quick recharging and better cross-compatibility.

However, the new Siri Remote builds on top of this beloved design by adding a more precise Find My feature. With Precision Finding, you can use your phone's Find My app to find exactly where your fourth-gen Siri Remote is hiding. The remote also adds the ability to play a sound when trying to locate it, much to the joy of those affected by the couch-swallowing gremlins plaguing America's living rooms.

The new Apple TV 4K is now on available for purchase, and the new Siri Remote comes in the box. However, you will also be able purchase the fourth-generation Siri Remote separately via Apple's website or at your local Apple Store.