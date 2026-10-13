Some older Apple TV models are also getting Siri AI

Apple just announced a brand new Apple TV 4K streaming box that was designed to accommodate Siri AI. This looks like a nifty bit of kit, but not everyone has $300 to spend on an updated streaming device. Luckily, the company also revealed that Siri AI would work with several older Apple TV 4K models, which is a nice surprise.

Siri AI will be available as beta software in units going all the way back to the second-gen Apple TV 4K, which was released in 2021. It'll be part of tvOS 27.2, which arrives this fall. We don't have an exact date just yet, but the new Apple TV 4K comes out on November 13, so it'll be on or before that.

There are some questions as to which aspects of Siri AI the older boxes will be able to leverage. They weren't designed with the assistant in mind and they don't have as much horsepower as the upcoming model. For instance, the new Apple TV 4K includes far-field microphones, allowing for hands-free control without a remote. Older units don't have integrated microphones, though the remotes do.

We also don't know if the older boxes will be able to access all of the updated smart home controls offered by tvOS 27.2. Engadget has reached out to Apple to ask for some clarification here regarding the feature set. We'll update this post when we find out.

The company announced several other smart home gadgets today, beyond the redesigned Apple TV 4K. There's a smart home hub called HomeView and a refresh of the HomePod mini speaker. Apple also announced several standard smart home devices, like a lock, cameras, a doorbell and more.