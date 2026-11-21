Fiber-optic cables rely on a physics principle called total internal reflection to transmit data through glass (or sometimes plastic) strands in the form of light. The glass core has a high enough refractive index so that when light hits the boundary at a sufficiently shallow angle, it reflects back into the core rather than passing through. This allows the light to travel long distances without experiencing significant energy loss or signal deterioration.

This is in stark contrast to Ethernet cables, which rely on twisted pairs of copper wires to transmit data in the form of electrical current. Like any metallic conductor, copper wires have some resistance, which means you can't use them for very long distances. The maximum recommended length for Cat5e Ethernet cables is just 100 meters or slightly over 300 feet. They're also affected by electromagnetic interference, affecting their reliability over long runs.

By comparison, fiber optic cables can carry data over several kilometers before the signal starts breaking down. A single fiber-optic cable can bundle multiple individual fibers, each capable of carrying its own data signals. This is why internet service providers advertise their use of fiber over traditional copper wiring when deploying city-wide networks. The end result is a much faster connection that's often more consistent.

However, fiber optic cables have limits too. Even with total internal reflection, a small amount of light is lost as it travels through the glass core due to absorption and scattering. This gradual reduction in signal strength is called attenuation. Over a long enough run, this weakens the signal until the receiver can no longer distinguish between useful data and noise.