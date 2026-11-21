SIM stands for Subscriber Identity Module. Your SIM card's main purpose is to safely and securely authorize the connection between you and your mobile provider, which is also what allows you to send text messages and make phone calls. In short, it's a direct link between you and your cell carrier.

A badly seated SIM card can cause issues

When a SIM card error leaves you without service, the phone will still work and power on; it will just be without its main features. The only thing that needs to be done is to take it out and put it right back in. This is usually caused by dropping the phone or ithe card not being properly seated when it was serviced for you, but you can use a SIM ejector tool to take it out. If you don't have one, something as simple as a paper clip or safety pin will usually do the trick.

Your mobile carrier may be experiencing problems

It's always worth finding out if it's something as simple as a carrier outage, which is entirely possible. If you have access to another device on a different carrier and it can connect to the internet or make a phone call, that could indicate a network outage specific to your carrier. Asking a local friend or family member using the same service whether their phone is working properly can confirm a carrier outage or eliminate it as a possibility.

Your eSIM card may be having international travel trouble

Your phone may be using an eSIM card, which replaces the physical card with a digital SIM. These are great, but they tend to have unique issues with international travel. If you're using an eSIM card, the way you access settings on an iPhone is slightly different from Android. On an iPhone, eSIM cards are located in Cellular or Mobile Data in the Settings menu, while Android stores them in a setting called SIM Manager. By turning on data roaming, you may fix any sort of problems you're having.

Adjusting certain functions could help

A SIM card or "no service" error can sometimes be something at a software level as opposed to something being wrong with the card. One of the more common fixes is simply toggling airplane mode on and off. Airplane mode can be found by swiping down from the top of your phone and tapping the airplane button.

You may also be able to do a quick network reset, which sounds bad but has zero effect on your personal files. Doing a network reset on an iPhone is largely similar to the process on Android. It should be noted, however, that the iPhone's network reset is in the Transfer or Reset section of Settings, while Android stores it in Reset Options, also in Settings. You will need to sign back into your Wi-Fi, however, along with some other connections.

The mobile account is not active

We all get busy in life, and if you haven't paid your bill, then your SIM card will simply stop connecting to your carrier's network. It may seem like a simple thing, but sometimes the simple solutions are blindingly obvious. If you pay your bill online, check your account to see if you've missed a payment or if your service hasn't been suspended for some other reason.

Find an area with better service

Getting no service on your phone may not even have anything to do with a bad SIM card or an inactive account. You may just be in a place with limited to no service available, or a cellphone tower may be blocked by something. Move around and look for someplace that you actually can connect, as the error may be a result of poor service in that area.