Why does your phone keep switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data?

It can be annoying when your FaceTime is interrupted because your phone decided to switch from Wi-Fi to mobile data mid-call. But in truth, your device was simply doing what it thought best to keep your internet connection stable. So your phone moving from Wi-Fi to mobile data is usually a sign that something went wrong with your Wi-Fi connection.

Smartphones are designed to stay connected one way or the other. So, behind the scenes, your device is constantly measuring things like signal strength, data speed (throughput), network latency, and packet delivery. Your phone also knows which networks perform the best and where. It uses this data to make real-time decisions on when to switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data. This switch usually goes unnoticed and spares you from dropped connections and buffering screens. But the switch isn't always smooth, leading to the exact thing your device tried to avoid.

Automatic switching is meant to keep you connected, but it can come at the cost of quietly burning through your data plan or interrupting some processes that only work on Wi-Fi. A number of things can trigger your phone to switch, including a weak Wi-Fi signal, Wi-Fi connected with no internet access, and even your phone's settings. And yes, you can stop your phone from doing this, but it could lead to a worse overall experience for you.