Your devices could be on the wrong Wi-Fi band, and it's slowing them down

Each Wi-Fi frequency band has its own strengths and drawbacks, so picking the wrong one can hurt the connection quality.

The 2.4GHz band dates back to the original Wi-Fi standard released in 1997. Even today, you'll find many smart home devices that can only communicate over the 2.4GHz frequency. In addition to legacy compatibility, this band also excels at penetrating walls and other obstacles. So it's the best choice when you're looking to maximize a connection's range. However, this comes at the cost of speed and interference from other devices.

While 5GHz has been around for nearly as long, it didn't become mainstream until the 2010s. It's capable of carrying much more data than 2.4GHz, including gigabit internet speeds and potentially higher. The downside is range — higher frequencies cannot penetrate obstacles as well, meaning your devices cannot be too far away from the router.

The newer Wi-Fi 6E and 7 standards also introduced the 6GHz frequency band, which continued the trend of improving connection speed at the expense of even more limited range.

With the fundamentals out of the way, we can finally tackle what commonly causes slow Wi-Fi connections: band steering. In a nutshell, this is a feature that combines two or more Wi-Fi frequencies into one network name (SSID).

Theoretically, the feature enables routers and devices to automatically pick the most appropriate frequency depending on the conditions. But in the real world, you may find devices sticking to the 2.4GHz band instead of switching to 5GHz, even when the latter is available and strong. Disabling band steering allows you to pick which frequencies your devices use.