Disney is set to finally bring Disney+ and Hulu entirely together in the same app within the coming weeks, sticking to a timeline that it set out last year. "Beginning this December, subscribers will have a fully unified experience on Disney+, including live TV and select premium add-ons, creating a more seamless way to discover and engage with the breadth of content across our brands and franchises," the company wrote in a letter to shareholders as part of its latest earnings report. "We believe our continued focus on product and technology will yield further benefits in engagement and churn over time."

It's taken quite some time for Disney to get to this point. It took full control of Hulu in 2019, but it didn't own the service outright until it bought out Comcast's stake several years later (that deal didn't close until June 2025). The company started integrating the two services in 2023 by adding a Hulu tab to the Disney+ app. This remained in beta until March 2024, but Disney didn't bring all of Hulu's content to its namesake app at the time.

Last year, then-Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company would deploy a unified Disney+ and Hulu app in 2026, so it's just meeting that goal. Iger added that bringing the services together would help reduce costs and give the company more opportunities to package ad sales.

Disney hasn't said if or when it'll scuttle the existing Hulu app, but that seems likely given Iger's claim about a unified tech platform bringing down costs. A spokesperson previously said Disney would continue to offer standalone plans for Disney+ and Hulu, but you can probably at least expect it to nudge users toward signing up for a bundled subscription (which recently became more expensive yet again).

In addition, the company is pushing forward with its plans to inject more vertical video into Disney+ while ramping up its live sports and podcast offerings. Starting next month, Disney+ will start featuring videos from TikTok creators as part of the company's Avengers: Doomsday promo efforts.