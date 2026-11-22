Apple AirPods 5 vs. AirPods Pro 3: What are the key differences?
The cheaper AirPods 5 have less capabilities than the AirPods Pro 3.
While Apple's white earbuds look similar, the AirPods 5 and AirPods Pro 3 differ in design, charging options, capabilities and battery life. The AirPods 5 come in two options (the base $129 model and the $149 model), while the Apple AirPods Pro 3 have one option that costs $249.
Let's begin with the differences in appearances. AirPods 5 have a slightly more oval-shaped bud and are solid earbuds without ear tips, designed to pop inside your ear and fit with a gentle twist. AirPods Pro 3 carry replaceable silicon ear tips that seal themselves inside the ear canal. The seal improves music playback fidelity and blocks more external noise. AirPods Pro 3 include five ear tip sizes so you can find the right fit, though other options exist, particularly for smaller ears.
Before diving into more differences, these products do have some similarities. Both AirPods support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), partly through new multiport acoustic architecture on AirPods 5. Both models use Apple's H2 chip which improves music playback and powers popular features. These include Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking, Voice Isolation and studio-quality recording, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Live Translation, when available. Both offer IP57 durability: they are dust resistant and should continue to work if submerged in up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) of fresh water for a short time.
Battery life differences between models
Apple promises that the $129 AirPods 5 will keep going for up to four hours on one charge with ANC active (five hours with the $149 set). AirPods Pro 3 earbuds provide eight hours of music playback with ANC.
AirPods have always shipped with a protective case that doubles up as charging stations for the buds. You'll get an hour of playback if you put them in the case for 5 minutes.
There's a difference in the battery capacity provided by the cases. The entry-level AirPods 5 case provides 20 hours and powers over USB-C. The $149 model reaches 22 hours and supports wireless charging. AirPods Pro 3 also offer both wireless and USB-C charging and promise 24 hours of battery life.
One final difference concerns Apple's Find My system which will help you track down a lost set of AirPods. With both AirPods, cases that support wireless charging also carry speakers that can make a noise to help you find them when mislaid. The case provided with the $129 AirPods 5 lacks this. Find My is improved with AirPods Pro 3, which supports precise tracking.
AirPods Pro 3 offer more features
If you need Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to suppress external noise, you're in luck, as both AirPods variants provide it. However, AirPods Pro 3 are more efficient because they use silicon ear tips which seal the ear canal, blocking external noise.
AirPods Pro 3 provide some unique health-related features you don't find in AirPods 5, too. For example, AirPods Pro 3 provide heart rate sensing during workouts, which AirPods 5 do not. They also offer regulatory-approved hearing-related features: The short Hearing Test builds a profile for your hearing which the Hearing Aid feature uses to amplify external sound for people with hearing loss.
Another difference is that you can swipe the stalk of the AirPods to increase or lower volume on AirPods Pro 3 and the $149 AirPods 5 but not on the entry-level $129 Airpods 5.
Summing up, if you want efficient ANC, excellent music playback and sophisticated health features, choose the AirPods Pro 3. Otherwise, you'll get more from the $149 AirPods 5 than from the base $129 model.