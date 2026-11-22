While Apple's white earbuds look similar, the AirPods 5 and AirPods Pro 3 differ in design, charging options, capabilities and battery life. The AirPods 5 come in two options (the base $129 model and the $149 model), while the Apple AirPods Pro 3 have one option that costs $249.

Let's begin with the differences in appearances. AirPods 5 have a slightly more oval-shaped bud and are solid earbuds without ear tips, designed to pop inside your ear and fit with a gentle twist. AirPods Pro 3 carry replaceable silicon ear tips that seal themselves inside the ear canal. The seal improves music playback fidelity and blocks more external noise. AirPods Pro 3 include five ear tip sizes so you can find the right fit, though other options exist, particularly for smaller ears.

Before diving into more differences, these products do have some similarities. Both AirPods support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), partly through new multiport acoustic architecture on AirPods 5. Both models use Apple's H2 chip which improves music playback and powers popular features. These include Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking, Voice Isolation and studio-quality recording, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Live Translation, when available. Both offer IP57 durability: they are dust resistant and should continue to work if submerged in up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) of fresh water for a short time.