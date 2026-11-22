There are generally two categories of components to go over when looking at hardiness. The first are parts that don't massively hinge on compatibility with platform and demand changes, chiefly fans and PC cases. Simple cooling devices and less complex PC cases will likely last you a decade or more if you're kind to them. You will, of course, need to give them a good clean and the occasional tune-up over time, but they'll likely hold up for a long while before passing the point of no return.

The question becomes a little tricky with other components. Your CPU and RAM sticks will probably last a good while, potentially well over a decade, if you don't see any dire power surges and avoid extreme temperature conditions. Your motherboard, though it can last more than seven years, is where a lack of compatibility really becomes an issue. Not only do motherboards go out of style every few years, but their increasing complexity brings more and more points of failure, leaving more opportunities for outright breakage. GPUs are in a similar boat, as increasing demands in the gaming space lead to new GPUs falling out of favor every three to five years.