Common reasons why some USB ports are red
While there's no color-coding standard, red USB ports typically indicate these features.
Pick a USB port at random and you'll probably see either black, white or blue. While those colors are fairly standard, red, yellow or purple USB ports have also popped up on some devices. It's often unclear what exactly the color signifies. The unsatisfying yet true answer is "it depends," but it's worth looking into what a red USB port on your device could mean.
An organization known as the USB Implementers Forum sets the specifications of various USB types, but it doesn't determine what ports themselves can look like, so manufacturers are free to apply colors like red however they see fit. Different companies typically stick to one use for each color, though, and they tend to use red to signify a few similar things, including fast speeds and always-on ports.
There's no set standard for red USB ports
In general, red is used on ports of the USB 3.2 or 3.1 Gen 2 standards. Ports of this type can transfer data at up to 20 Gbps, making them some of the fastest ports in common usage. These standards were succeeded by USB4, which can reach speeds of 40 to 80 Gbps, but is only available in USB-C formats, and these are not color-coded. For most purposes, that means a red USB port is likely to indicate the fastest port available on your device.
Red ports can carry other meanings, though. Some manufacturers use red to mark always-on charging ports, which can continue supplying power to connected devices even when your computer is turned off. Red USB ports are usually best suited to SSDs or other storage devices due to their transfer speeds, but they can also be helpful to keep other devices charged overnight.
How to be sure what a USB port's color means
Since colors aren't standardized, red USB ports might not all have the same functionality even on devices from the same manufacturer. The only way to really be sure of what different colors mean without testing every port yourself is to check the manual for the specific device model you're using. While USB 3.2 and always-on ports are both fairly common, they're more likely to show up on higher-end devices like gaming laptops and motherboards than on everyday electronics.
If you can't find a model number or just want some idea of what a port does at a glance, you can also check the port itself for more information. Manufacturers often mark faster ports with the symbol SS to indicate SuperSpeed or use a number to indicate the exact speed. A lightning bolt is commonly used to mark always-on ports, though it's possible that a port with this symbol also offers a higher speed.
The good news is that the only risk you run by using the wrong colored USB port is not getting the most power out of it. USB ports are made to be backward compatible, so you can plug a cable into a port of an earlier or later USB generation and it will still work, even if it can't take advantage of its highest transfer speeds.