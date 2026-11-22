Since colors aren't standardized, red USB ports might not all have the same functionality even on devices from the same manufacturer. The only way to really be sure of what different colors mean without testing every port yourself is to check the manual for the specific device model you're using. While USB 3.2 and always-on ports are both fairly common, they're more likely to show up on higher-end devices like gaming laptops and motherboards than on everyday electronics.

If you can't find a model number or just want some idea of what a port does at a glance, you can also check the port itself for more information. Manufacturers often mark faster ports with the symbol SS to indicate SuperSpeed or use a number to indicate the exact speed. A lightning bolt is commonly used to mark always-on ports, though it's possible that a port with this symbol also offers a higher speed.

The good news is that the only risk you run by using the wrong colored USB port is not getting the most power out of it. USB ports are made to be backward compatible, so you can plug a cable into a port of an earlier or later USB generation and it will still work, even if it can't take advantage of its highest transfer speeds.