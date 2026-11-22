The laptop market is an interesting one, in that while there's certainly a compelling history of its competition with desktop PCs, in the end, these two categories diverged to meet different needs. More recently, the desktop PC market has been defined by prebuilt systems and custom builds focused on gaming and entertainment, but the laptop scene still feels very business-like.

One aspect of laptop design that has contributed to this feeling for decades now is the collection of unique features that have come and gone. In particular, the SC slot, also known as the smart card reader.

The SC port isn't likely to be on a laptop you walk out of Best Buy or Target with, but its use cases are often quite amusing for those who don't need one. If you do happen to have a laptop with an SC port, chances are you are a professional with an important job or bought something secondhand, leaving you wondering exactly what this unusual port can actually do.