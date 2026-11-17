Jensen Huang has released his first public statement since leaving NVIDIA last week. He said he'd be willing to return as the company's CEO, should the board of directors invite him back.

"Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA's employees, investors, business partners and customers for me to return as CEO," he said in a statement he shared on X. "Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO."

Over the past week, I've been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an... — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026

Huang resigned as NVIDIA CEO and the chairman of the board on November 12. On November 8, the company said it had opened an investigation over an affair he admitted to, allegedly with Alice Huang (no relation), a tech executive US officials suspect of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

A few days later, it was reported that Huang had another extramarital affair, this time with NVIDIA executive Kimberly Powell. NVIDIA's board met that evening and by the following morning, Huang was out. The company installed its executive vice president and chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Huang reaffirmed in his latest statement that he's committed to cooperating with the board's investigation. Figures in the tech, business and political realms have called for him to return to power at the company he co-founded. President Donald Trump said on Monday he "would not mind" if Huang were reinstated.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Huang had discussed a return with his allies. However, CNBC reported on Monday that NVIDIA's board was not considering a reinstatement. Given that the company is set to report its latest quarterly earnings later on Tuesday and face questions from investors and analysts, Huang's statement seems like an attempt to apply pressure on the board members and turn the tide back in his favor.

Meanwhile, Huang has agreed to testify before Congress on December 1, which is slightly later than expected. He'll appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the House Intelligence Committee. NVIDIA General Counsel Tim Teter will testify the following day. Both will have their testimony transcribed, suggesting that they'll appear before the committees behind closed doors.

"We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security," the committee chairs said in a joint statement. "The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and NVIDIA's role in allowing dangerous [People's Republic of China] actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal."

Federal officials are reportedly investigating Alice Huang over her alleged ties to Chinese companies that are said to have smuggled in chips from NVIDIA and Super Micro Computer in defiance of US export restrictions. The Commerce and Justice departments confirmed on Monday that they'd been investigating Singaporean cloud computing company Megaspeed since 2024 over potential export control violations.

Alice Huang became a director of the company in 2023, and Megaspeed is said to have since bought over $4 billion worth of chips and equipment from NVIDIA. Megaspeed said she left the company in August 2025, two months after NVIDIA put the company on its "no sell" list. On Tuesday, NVIDIA said it had set up an export control committee to ensure it complies with US export rules.