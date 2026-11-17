Following Jensen Huang's resignation last week, NVIDIA's board of directors has established a new oversight committee to oversee the company's ongoing compliance with US export controls. Suzanne Nora Johnson, a former Goldman Sachs vice chair and recent NVIDIA board appointee, will lead the new internal organization, dubbed the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee. The company's existing National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report directly to the new committee, as well as interim CEO Colette Kress, on its day-to-day operations. NVIDIA adds the committee will meet at least once quarterly, with meetings with the company's management included.

NVIDIA did not immediately respond to a question from Engadget regarding whether the new committee would have the power to halt sales its compliance staff flags, or if it would merely be limited to escalating such issues to Kress and the company's board of directors. In its press release, NVIDIA did say the committee would include two other directors as members, Stephen Neal and John Dabiri.

"We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation," said Harvey Jones, chairman of NVIDIA's board.

According to Alex Jacquez, senior vice president of policy, advocacy and research at the economic think tank Groundwork Collaborative, NVIDIA's decision to create this committee at this specific moment raises the question of why the company needs to implement new protocol if it was previously complying with US export laws. "How much is theater for the board and Trump administration to signal that they're taking this seriously, and how much is actual reevaluation of existing practices is still to be determined," he said.

The timing of the announcement comes as NVIDIA and its former CEO face increased scrutiny over the company's compliance with US export controls to China. When reporting of Huang's affair with Alice Huang, a former tech executive accused of being a Chinese intelligence asset, first surfaced, NVIDIA's board said it had "no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised."

In a joint statement issued Monday alongside the Department of Justice, the US Commence Department said it began to investigating Megaspeed in 2024. Alice Huang took a controlling stake in the Singaporean cloud computing company in 2023 before leaving it in August 2025. For part of that time, the firm was one of NVIDIA's business partners in the Asia-Pacific region. The Commerce Department says it requested documents from NVIDIA involving "direct or indirect" sales to Megaspeed in May 2025. In June of that same year, the company placed Megaspeed on its "no sell" list. According to The Information, Jensen Huang's ties to Alice Huang may have facilitated at least $7.5 billion in NVIDIA GPU sales to China. The former CEO has agreed to a closed-doors, transcribed interview with multiple House committees on December 1.

Update 12:15PM ET: Added commentary from Alex Jacquez, senior vice president of policy, advocacy and research at Groundwork Collective.