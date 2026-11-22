You're more than welcome to delete your emails individually if you want to be there for a very long time. At two seconds per email, it would take a little over 11 hours of constant clicking to get through 20,000 emails — and honestly, 20,000 emails isn't much for a business Gmail account. Most people are familiar with methodically deleting 50 or even 100 emails at a time by checking the box in the top left and hitting the trash icon. But if you just want to wipe clean your entire inbox and start from scratch, you can do so on a browser.

In your computer browser (mobile browsers didn't make the cut), click on the Gear icon in the upper right corner to open Settings > See All Settings > Conversation View. Scroll down and tap Conversation View On. Now, go to your inbox. Check the box at the top of the message list to select all the current emails on the page. Once you check the box, a narrow banner should pop up at the top that gives you the option to select all (number of emails) conversations in Primary. Choose that option, take a deep breath, click the trash icon and confirm. Jump over to your Bin in the left column, select it and choose Empty Bin Now > Confirm.

If there's a particular thread you're concerned about, enter the name of the business, entity or person you want to find in the Ask Gmail search box at the top. The page will generate all conversations that have anything to do with the term you entered. Right-click one of those emails, select Find Emails From (insert search term), and skim the resulting page, archiving or otherwise protecting those emails from deletion.