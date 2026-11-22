You can mass-delete all of your emails on Gmail in only a few clicks
If you have thousands of emails piling up in Gmail, this is for you.
You're more than welcome to delete your emails individually if you want to be there for a very long time. At two seconds per email, it would take a little over 11 hours of constant clicking to get through 20,000 emails — and honestly, 20,000 emails isn't much for a business Gmail account. Most people are familiar with methodically deleting 50 or even 100 emails at a time by checking the box in the top left and hitting the trash icon. But if you just want to wipe clean your entire inbox and start from scratch, you can do so on a browser.
In your computer browser (mobile browsers didn't make the cut), click on the Gear icon in the upper right corner to open Settings > See All Settings > Conversation View. Scroll down and tap Conversation View On. Now, go to your inbox. Check the box at the top of the message list to select all the current emails on the page. Once you check the box, a narrow banner should pop up at the top that gives you the option to select all (number of emails) conversations in Primary. Choose that option, take a deep breath, click the trash icon and confirm. Jump over to your Bin in the left column, select it and choose Empty Bin Now > Confirm.
If there's a particular thread you're concerned about, enter the name of the business, entity or person you want to find in the Ask Gmail search box at the top. The page will generate all conversations that have anything to do with the term you entered. Right-click one of those emails, select Find Emails From (insert search term), and skim the resulting page, archiving or otherwise protecting those emails from deletion.
How do I delete thousands of Promotions emails in Gmail?
There are a few tabs at the top of a default Gmail inbox, potentially with more categories depending on whether you've added some in the past. One of these tabs is labeled "Promotions," and these emails are probably the most aggravating besides Spam. Fortunately, you can mass-delete them in the same way. Click on Promotions > check the box at the top-left > Select all (number of Promotions emails) conversations in Promotions > Trash Icon > Confirm. You can rinse and repeat with every tab you want to wipe out.
If you want to be a little more specific, you can also search. Type (category: promotions older_than: 1y) into the search bar to target all Promotions emails that are more than a year old. You can narrow it further by clicking on Showing most relevant and switching it to Showing most recent in the drop-down. Either way, Gmail's tools are fairly extensive, so you don't have to mass-delete every email in every tab, especially if you're worried about deleting something important. Once it's gone from the bin, it's gone for good.
How do I clean out my Gmail inbox quickly without deleting something important?
Archive first and delete later. Archiving removes mail from your inbox, but the messages remain in All Mail and are searchable for future reference. Use the same select-all process; only click Archive instead of the trash icon. In the search bar, specify the emails you want to keep. For instance, type is: starred, is: important or has: attachment. Toss some keywords in there if you're afraid of losing something more specific within those categories, like "offer" or "invoice." Using terms like "from: (email address)" will narrow it down to a specific email sender that you want to delete or keep.
It's never a bad idea to at least skim through before you mass-delete everything you've received in your inbox over the last year or two. Using search terms makes it much easier, but it'll leave you a little cross-eyed if you stare at the screen long enough. Your best bet is to leave everything in the trash bin for a few days, just in case you remember an important sender and you need to move it back to your inbox.
Also, there's little point in deleting all of those emails if you just let them build back up again. Get rid of all those email subscriptions you either didn't know you had or completely forgot about. In the left column, select Manage Subscriptions. Now go through each line and hit Unsubscribe so Yu-Gi-Oh and Cat Facts subscriptions stop clogging up your inbox.