The Raspberry Pi 5 is more than twice as powerful as the previous-generation Pi 4, but you'll only notice that difference in the real world if you use it as your sole computer. The Raspberry Pi 4's slower CPU means it's not as well-suited for web browsing or heavy workloads. But if you're planning to use the board as a springboard for hobbies like self-hosting, home automation or robotics, you're unlikely to find the Pi 4's performance lacking.

Unfortunately, the higher-end Raspberry Pi 4 models have also seen substantial price increases over the past year or so. Still, they remain slightly cheaper than the Pi 5 and more widely available. The Pi 4's official starting price is just $35 for the 1GB model, the same as the original Raspberry Pi that was released in 2012.

The Pi 4's less performant CPU also saves you money on power and cooling. It only needs a 15W USB adapter, which is far more common than the 27W USB-C PD adapter that the Pi 5 required. Additionally, the older Pi 4 runs cooler, and you don't need to add a cooling fan to the bill of materials for most projects. However, the Raspberry Pi 5 tends to exceed 176 degrees Fahrenheit (80 degrees Celsius) after a minute of heavy load. Without a cooling fan, the board then throttles the CPU to bring temperatures under control.

When you factor in the cost of a more capable power adapter and cooling hardware, the Pi 5 ends up costing more than the $45 starting price would have you believe. The Pi 4's CPU also benefits from cooling hardware, but it doesn't get hot as quickly and you can get away with a cheap, passive aluminum heatsink.