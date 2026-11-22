The biggest advantage of a dock is simplicity. One single cable connects the laptop to its peripherals. That means you can come home and plug in all your devices with one plug; you can also grab your laptop on your way out just as quickly. Monitors, a keyboard, a webcam and a charger no longer need to be reconnected every time the laptop comes and goes, and your desk stays tidier because the cables run to the dock instead of the laptop.

A dock can also add ports your laptop doesn't have. Depending on the model, you can get HDMI or DisplayPort outputs for external monitors, more USB ports, an SD card reader and an Ethernet port for a stable wired internet connection. A thin laptop that comes with three or four ports can end up with a dozen.

The third advantage is less wear on your laptop. Plugging and unplugging several cables over and over puts strain on the ports, and a dock takes that job over. Instead of plugging several cables into the laptop every day, you plug in just one.