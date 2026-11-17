A variety of Apple services, including iCloud, the App Store and Apple Pay, appear to be down in an apparent outage that has affected much of the company's online infrastructure. According to Downdetector, a handful of people began reporting connection issues around 11:30AM ET, before the number of outage reports jumped to the thousands around 12:29PM.

As of 2:34PM ET, Apple's System Status page currently lists a number of ongoing issues. It says iCloud account sign in "may be slow or unavailable," and that AppleCare on device is "temporarily unavailable" for all users. It notes the App Store and Apple Music are also down to due to an outage. Over on Downdetetor, users have also reported issues with the Apple Pay and device activation. "Unable to login to my Apple account across any devices," one person wrote on the website.

"Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning. We're working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible," an Apple spokesperson told Engadget.

Today's disruption follows last week's massive Microsoft outage, which took out many of the company's critical apps, including Outlook and Teams, for much of November 12. It was only the following morning that Microsoft was able to begin restoring its services. On Monday, the company blamed an old bug for the outage.

Update 2:35PM ET: Added comment from Apple.