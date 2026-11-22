If you don't use a VPN, you may wonder whether it's worth installing one on your Android phone. How useful one will be depends largely on how privacy-minded you are, your streaming habits and whether you already have a VPN or need to get a subscription first.

A VPN does not fully anonymize you, and there is no silver bullet for online privacy. It will obscure your IP address from networks, ISPs and websites you visit, but there are other ways to identify you. If you're logged into accounts like Facebook or Google that track you across the web, they'll still know it's you; in addition, browsing data like cookies and fingerprinting data from your device's unique combination of hardware and software can still help sites track your activity. It can, however, stop your internet service provider or unscrupulous owners of public networks from viewing your online activity.

Another classic use case is making it appear as though you are somewhere you're not, usually to access geofenced content. For instance, Netflix may offer shows in other countries that it doesn't in your own due to licensing deals, and a VPN will let you set your location to those regions to access that content.

While VPNs offer benefits, they can cause issues when browsing the web. Some websites will treat your device as inherently suspicious when it connects from a VPN IP address, and you may encounter more anti-automation measures such as CAPTCHAs. Some websites may even be totally unresponsive until you disconnect your VPN. Despite that, if you already pay for a service that includes a VPN, it may be worth enabling it to get a taste of what using a VPN is like on your phone. Otherwise, have a gander at our list of the best VPNs in 2026.