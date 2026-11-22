Smartphones are capable of many impressive and useful feats, from capturing detailed images of objects as far away as the moon to serving as a key part of our home security systems. But smartphones are also useful for much more mundane tasks, such as helping us figure out whether our TV remote's batteries are dead.

When you press a button on your remote control, it sends that command to your TV using infrared light. While many modern televisions ship with Bluetooth remotes that support features like voice control, they may still rely on an infrared emitter for basic functions like turning the TV on or off. The emitter is located at the front of the remote. It's a tiny LED on the front of the remote that's usually easy to spot, although some modern remotes hide it behind a dark plastic window.

To test your battery, launch your phone's Camera app, point it at the front of your remote and press and hold a button while looking at your phone's screen. The remote's power button is probably best, since many Bluetooth remotes still use infrared for that command. If you see a flashing light, usually slightly purple, on the front of your remote, it means the batteries still have enough power.