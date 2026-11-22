Sometimes you have no choice but to share your location data. Getting directions from Google Maps or Apple Maps, whether in a new city or on your home turf, requires letting the app see where you are. As a parent, you may want to see your children's location via services like Google Family Link. As a partner, maybe you shouldn't, even though many couples do. A Life360 survey of 1,000 US adults in relationships found that 95 percent use some form of location-sharing tech.

This can take a turn for the worse when personal safety is involved. Fitness-tracking apps like Strava store information on your jogging routines, revealing patterns that a stalker may use to deliberately run into you if you leave your information public. This goes for geotagged social media posts as well. Adding your location to a public Instagram Story might help your friends find you, but live updates like these may also draw attention from strangers.

In some cases, you may be able to get away with giving your location data momentarily or refusing altogether. Try not to hand out your location data to services that don't really need it to function. Delivery apps work just fine with manually entered addresses instead of being allowed to track your location. You can also use their browser-based versions to reduce the information you share.

In 2022, Canadian privacy regulators found that Tim Horton's mobile app logged far more personal information than it had sought consent for, including detailed location data. As long as you're mindful of where your location data is being shared, you should be able to rely on the benefits of sharing while minimizing the odds of it falling into the wrong hands.