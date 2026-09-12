How to share your iPhone's location for just as long as you need

In iOS 26 and prior, you could choose to share your location with someone in Find My for an hour, a day or indefinitely. Now, there's the option to share for a few days (like the duration of a trip), only a few hours (like while you're at dinner and the babysitter is on shift), or even just for 15 minutes.

The options appear as For One Hour, For Today, Always or Custom. If you select Custom, you can use rolling dials to choose by days (from one up to 30), hours (1 to 23), or minutes (1 to 59). Or if you prefer, this panel also has the option to pick a specific end date and time so you don't have to calculate manually.

The minimum amount of time for sharing is 15 minutes. However, you can select any variation of those times, like 1.5 hours or even one day, three hours and five minutes if you want to be precise. This means you don't have to worry about resetting the sharing location every day for a week while on vacation — or conversely, forgetting to turn it off after you've set it to indefinite.

As soon as you share your location, the person can tap your name on their People list in Find My to see exactly where you are. Once the time elapses, they'll no longer be able to see your location.