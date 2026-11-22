This decision is ultimately up to you. Both the carry-on and checked-bag options present their own advantages and disadvantages. A carry-on means you'll have to, well, carry your PS5 with you the entire trip. That doesn't leave a lot of room for much else in your bag, but it also means you can keep an eye on your console at all times. Putting it in a checked bag frees up space for the flight, but with your system out of sight, you run the risk of an airport worker mishandling your luggage or losing it.

No matter your choice, packing your PS5 carefully matters. In a carry-on, make sure you wrap your console with a sweater or some other padding, and pack the cables with it. If possible, it's best to keep the carry-on under the seat in front of you to avoid all the shoving and shifting in the overhead compartments.

In a checked bag, the ideal way to pack your PS5 would be in the original box or inside a hard shell, but that isn't always realistic. As an alternative, place the console in the center of your luggage and completely surround it with soft clothes. If you have a hard plastic suitcase, that would be preferable to a soft-sided bag.