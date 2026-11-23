If you're experiencing slow performance or other issues with your Google TV, you may have heard about clearing the cache. Caches generally help Android devices such as Google TVs run more smoothly by storing data — such as TV show thumbnails — that may need to be accessed quickly later. While this may not be an issue on a device with plenty of storage, very few Google TV devices have more than the bare minimum there. The Google TV Streamer that replaced the Chromecast has 32GB of space, the bare minimum for an Android device, making cache management all the more important.

Even though Google TV manages app caches automatically, they can still get too large, especially if you have a lot of apps installed or store large video files on the TV or streaming box. App caches can also bloat or get corrupted, causing issues including slow performance, app crashes and frustrating system glitches.

Thankfully, Android makes it easy to clear the cache, whether for individual apps or all installed apps, through its settings menu. If your Google TV has become sluggish or glitchy over time, clearing the cache is a troubleshooting step you shouldn't skip.