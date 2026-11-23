The satellite internet service is now available with three primary residential plans: Residential 100 Mbps for $55 per month, Residential 200 Mbps for $85 and Residential Max at $130. Each plan offers unlimited data, but the first two are locked to speed limits. The Max plan does get higher network priority and claims speeds of 400 Mbps or higher in suitable conditions.

In May 2026, SpaceX hiked those prices by $5, $5 and $10, respectively. In October 2026, additional location-based changes were announced, with some Residential Max customers told their bills would rise to $156 per month while others were told their bills would fall. PCMag reported that some new subscribers scored up to 50 percent off in a promotion running through November 30, 2026. Starlink said certain discounts last as long as the subscription remains active.

Shelling out hundreds of dollars upfront for a dish isn't the only option anymore. Starlink is now offering equipment rentals in several regions, and while Ars Technica confirmed that the company introduced a $10 monthly rental fee in June 2026, the fee was reportedly waived for some new orders in July 2026. Starlink still owns the rented hardware, and subscribers need to return the full kit within 30 days of canceling their plan or pay its retail price.

Subscribers already enjoying limited-time promotional rates keep their discounts until their offers expire. Regional pricing applies afterward, and changing plans during a promotion can also end the discount.

Starlink can be more expensive than cable, fiber or 5G home internet, but availability is where the value lies. The company's portable Roam service is available at $55 for 100GB of high-speed internet, after which speeds go down. If you don't want the high-speed data cap, Roam Unlimited costs $175 per month.