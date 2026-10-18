Starlink has two $55 plans that are wildly different — here's how

As the name implies, the Residential plan is for those who could use the service in their homes, or at least a fixed location where they're living long-term. All the Residential tiers come with unlimited data, and the big difference between them is how fast your internet speed is.

The basic $55 tier gives you 100 Mbps, which roughly translates to 12.5 megabytes per second for downloading (you can divide your internet speed by eight to get an idea of download times). That's good enough for a small household to browse, stream movies and play games online.

The other two tiers in Residential increase your speed — 200 Mbps for $85 a month, or up to 400 Mbps in Max for $130 — and both get you free professional home installation as well.

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Starlink describes the Roam plan as "best for RVs, nomads, and campers, and working on the go," including international travelers. This is the one to choose if you have or plan to own a Starlink Mini dish that you can easily pack in a bag. Unlike the speed-based model in the Residential plans, the basic tiers in Roam give you hard data caps with high-speed internet.

For the $55 tier, you get 100GB per month with speeds of up to 300 Mbps. Once you hit that cap, your connection significantly slows down — just enough for some basic browsing and emailing until your plan renews again. The remaining tiers offer a higher data cap (300GB for $80 a month) and the Unlimited option that removes the cap altogether for $175 a month.

One thing to keep in mind with both Residential and Roam is that you may not always get the advertised speeds on a consistent basis. Starlink's fair use policy states it may temporarily reduce speeds during times of high congestion or peak usage hours in your area.

Before you choose a plan, you can check Starlink's coverage map to see what type of download speeds are available in your state or country. Both types of plans also come with a 30-day trial that allows you to get a full refund within the first month if you aren't satisfied with the internet service.