There are three ways for EV routing to work on Apple Maps via CarPlay. For cars that don't need a manufacturer app installed, connect your iPhone to CarPlay while you're parked, then open the Apple Maps app. Search for your final destination to get your directions, then tap Connect above the list of available routes.

If your car needs a manufacturer app installed, you'll need to download it from the App Store first. Once it's installed and set up, open Apple Maps, tap your profile picture then tap Vehicles > Connect Your Electric Vehicles. Follow any of the on-screen instructions to complete the process. You'll be able to set up your preferred charging network at this point, too.

Some manufacturers have their own connection process in their app. Toyota owners, for example, tap Find > Apple Maps EV Routing, agree to the terms, then tap Connect Vehicle to Apple Maps and follow any extra instructions. Once connected, you'll be able to track your EV's battery levels in the app, with appropriate charging stops recommended on your route and live charger availability in some cases. When your battery drops too low, Maps will route you to the nearest compatible charger.

Check your network preferences, too. Ford suggests Tesla Superchargers as the preferred network for some Mustang owners, and Apple Maps can prioritize them, though you'll need the right fast-charging adapter.