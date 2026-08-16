Android Auto vs Apple CarPlay: What features set them apart

The Android Auto and Apple CarPlay experiences are polished extensions of those you'll find on your phone. Where they differ is in the depth of those experiences. For end users, Google has always allowed more customization to the Android interface, while Apple sticks to its tried-and-tested formula.

While CarPlay's interface primarily focuses on one app at a time, Android Auto ships with a multi-window design. It gives drivers the option to set up exactly where maps, media playback and widgets appear on the screen, and how much space they take up. It's up to the driver to pick where each item will sit on screen.

To be fair to Apple, it is trying to close the gap, but only so far. It lets you rearrange your app grid, and it does offer a split-screen view for maps and music, but other features, such as setting a custom wallpaper, are restricted to a set of stock photos only. Google has no such restrictions for Android Auto. You can use your phone's background wallpaper on your Auto display, for instance. Apple's next-gen CarPlay Ultra, being tested by Aston Martin (and reportedly Tesla) so far, may close the gap further. But, for now, the advantage is with Google.