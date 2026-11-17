California's Department of Motor Vehicles has barred Waymo from operating its robotaxis on state freeways, saying in a statement to Engadget that the company's driverless operation poses an "imminent hazard to public safety." The restriction has been in place since November 11, according to the DMV. In response, Waymo says it has temporarily restricted freeway driving in all of its US markets.

The DMV cited an incident of three Waymo robotaxis entering a restricted construction zone near Burlingame, and a separate incident of a Waymo trying to pass a California Highway Patrol car that was slowing traffic as part of its justification. Past examples of Waymo robotaxis attempting to drive through freeway construction sites were part of the reason Waymo voluntarily paused freeway service in May and later recalled 3,800 vehicles in June. The company started letting its vehicles drive on highways again in July, but whatever fixes were introduced apparently didn't fully address the problem.

"Safety is at the foundation of everything we do," Waymo said in a statement to Engadget. "Following recent freeway construction zone encounters on U.S. 101 in California that did not involve any injuries or collisions, the California DMV has implemented an operating restriction on freeway operations in the state. In alignment with our safety-first principles, we have also temporarily restricted freeway operations across our other operating markets to evaluate our performance."

In a state like California, losing access to the freeway could significantly change the routes robotaxis are able to take, the length of rides and the cost of using Waymo over a service like Lyft or Uber. Waymo will have to prove to the DMV that it has "taken effective corrective actions to address the deficiencies that precipitated the restrictions" before the freeway ban is lifted.

The company says it will continue offering service on surface streets while it works with regulators. It may also test freeway driving in vehicles with human safety drivers outside of California. Waymo began running robotaxis on California freeways in November 2025, and expanded its service area across Sacramento, the Bay Area and San Diego in August 2026.