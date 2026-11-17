Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield has filed a lawsuit accusing OpenAI of endangering the state's children, misleading the public about the safety of its product and violating the state's Unlawful Trade Practices Act. The lawsuit is the latest in a string of legal actions taken by state AGs, many of which have taken issue with the design of ChatGPT, how OpenAI advertises its services and, in the case of California's recent lawsuit, the company's role in the Hugging Face incident.

The Oregon lawsuit claims that OpenAI's push to grow its user base led it to make ChatGPT respond to prompts in a way that's overly affirming and "calculated to tell users exactly what they want to hear," something the state claims is particularly dangerous when children discuss sensitive topics. The lawsuit also alleges that despite recognizing the risks posed to children, OpenAI pursued them directly with an experience called ChatGPT for Teens. Child safety groups have raised concerns about the teen accounts, saying the safeguards are, in some cases, very easy to work around.

Those issues, along with OpenAI's imperfect approach to automatic age prediction, are evidence, according to the state, that the company is profiting off of Oregon residents and creating a public nuisance that threatens their safety. In response, Oregon is asking the court for an injunction that would force OpenAI to stop "misrepresenting the safety and age-appropriateness of ChatGPT and ChatGPT for Teens" and adequately disclose the harms its products pose to children. The state is also seeking at least $2 billion in damages and civil penalties.

"OpenAI knows that ChatGPT is harming children, and has failed to meaningfully fix their dangerous platform," Rayfield said in a statement. "On top of that, they've misled the public about the safety of their products, putting profits ahead of children's safety. Their platform is encouraging kids to commit suicide — we cannot let this be an acceptable business model."

Engadget has asked OpenAI to comment on the lawsuit and Oregon's claims. We'll update this article if we hear back.

Besides trying to create versions of ChatGPT that are safer for kids, OpenAI has also rolled out parental controls and other child safety features to try to give parents more insight and control over what their kids use the chatbot for. None of these changes have been enough to dissuade states from pursuing lawsuits, and given the settlements Meta has recently reached over its child safety issues, AGs likely feel emboldened to pressure OpenAI into concessions.